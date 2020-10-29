1/1
Jose Fidencio Charles
San Juan - Jose Fidencio Charles, 70, entered eternal rest Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Born in Valle Hermoso, Mr. Charles lived in San Juan and was a member of Iglesia De La Comunidad Cristo La Roca in San Juan. His passion was to serve God and others. His purpose was to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a Pastor for 15 years. Mr. Charles was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed and never forgotten. "Papi siempre estaras en nuestro corazon y viviras en nuestra memoria."

Jose is survived by his wife, Rosa Estrada Charles; five children, Margarita (Erick) Pesina, Jose Charles Jr., Elias (Nelly) Charles, Juan Charles, Eliseo (Elizabeth Guerra) Charles; six grandchildren; and three siblings, Rita Charles, Margarita Estrada Charles, and Graciela Charles.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Iglesia De La Comunidad Cristo La Roca in San Juan. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
