Alamo - Jose Francisco Trejo, 58, entered eternal rest Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence in Alamo.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marcos and Catalina Trejo; and a sister, Diana Lopez.

Mr. Trejo is survived by his wife, Veronica R. Trejo; and five children, Jose Francisco Trejo Lopez, Janie Trejo, Magda Gallegos, Sandra Loa, Julio Tamez; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Marcos Trejo Jr. and Pedro Trejo.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Monday, June 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 7, 2020.
