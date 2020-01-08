Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish
San Juan, TX
Jose G. Puente

Jose G. Puente Obituary
SAN JUAN - Jose G. Puente, 84, went home to our Lord Monday, January 6, 2020, at Edinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in San Juan, he was a lifetime resident and member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish. Mr. Puente is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Puente; and a son, Hector Puente.

Mr. Puente is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eulalia Puente of San Juan; five children, Gracie (Ruben) Rodriguez of Pharr, Jose (Dolores) Puente, Jr. of Donna, Mario (Amy) Puente, Albert (Liza) Puente, both of Edinburg, Daniel (Oralia) Puente of San Juan; 22 grandchildren;21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ruben (Norma) Puente and Rodrigo Puente, both of San Juan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, January 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020
