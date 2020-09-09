Mission - Jose G. Ramirez, 73, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his residence in Mission.He is preceded in death by his parents, Ubaldo Ramirez and Victoriana Montelongo; a brother, Ramiro Ramirez.Mr. Ramirez is survived by his wife Gloria, Ramirez; three children, Gloria Isela (Jose) Escobedo, Uvaldo (Alejandra Anaya) Ramirez and Jose G. (Tiffany Cruz) Ramirez, Jr.; seven grandchildren; two siblings, Consuelo Zamorano and Dionicio Ramirez.Visitation will be held today, September 8, 2020, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary.Chapel service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Funeral services are under the direction of Flores Funeral Home in Mission