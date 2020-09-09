1/1
Jose G. Ramirez
Mission - Jose G. Ramirez, 73, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his residence in Mission.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ubaldo Ramirez and Victoriana Montelongo; a brother, Ramiro Ramirez.

Mr. Ramirez is survived by his wife Gloria, Ramirez; three children, Gloria Isela (Jose) Escobedo, Uvaldo (Alejandra Anaya) Ramirez and Jose G. (Tiffany Cruz) Ramirez, Jr.; seven grandchildren; two siblings, Consuelo Zamorano and Dionicio Ramirez.Visitation will be held today, September 8, 2020, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Chapel service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Funeral services are under the direction of Flores Funeral Home in Mission



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
10:00 AM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
SEP
9
Burial
La Piedad Cemetery
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
