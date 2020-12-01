1/1
José G. Trejo
McAllen - Our beloved father, José G. Trejo, 95, departed this world on November 27, 2020, at 11:08 p.m., to the arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, to be greeted by his parents, José Trejo Galindo and Aurora Gómez Marín, and a long list of family and friends.

Our father was born in Mexico City on January 5, 1925, came to the US as an adolescent, and studied in Rochester, NY. There, he studied Psychiatry and Latin. From a very young age, José was an avid traveler, visiting cities across the nation, from Buffalo, NY to Cleveland, Ohio. His journey finally led him to the Valley, where he met the love of his life, Maria Del Socorro Trejo whom he married on October 7, 1963, and soon established a family together. In the early years of their marriage, both embarked on many commercial ventures, until they eventually founded Madame Classique in the mid-1980s, in downtown McAllen. As my father would continuously advise us, he never had to work a day in his life precisely because he loved what he did so deeply. We will always remember him for his optimistic spirit and joie de vivre. He was also very fond of reading, listening to classical music, and watching boxing matches.

Mr. Trejo is survived by his wife, Maria del Socorro Trejo; four children, María Leticia, José Luis, Hilma Aurora, and Ana Lisa; 9 grandchildren, whom he lovingly adored; his sister, Teresa Reyna.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson. Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
