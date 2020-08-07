Donna, TX - Jose Gabriel Vargas passed away on July 31, 2020. Born in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango, Mexico and moved to the U.S. in 1963. A rarity among men and one of the last of his kind, a true hardworking man, Gabriel loved to sing, and always loved a good BBQ hanging out with family and friends. He worked as a mechanic and retired from Hamlin Pools after 19 years. He was a loyal and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. His family meant everything to him. He is now at peace. He is presided in death by his parents, Jose Asencion Vargas & Anatolia Rubio Vargas. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Candelaria Quintero, his brothers, Jose Manuel Vargas (Linda), and Adolfo Rubio, his children, Juan Gabriel Vargas (Debbie), Alejandro Vargas (Yesenia), Jose Gabriel Vargas Jr. (Valerie), Julissa Zavala(Andy), Anna Lisa Vargas (Miguel), Marco Jay Vargas (Nora), Justin Velasquez (Lucy), and Brandon Velasquez. Gabriel also has 24 grandchildren (1 on the way) and 13 great grandchildren. His legacy will live on through his family and will be missed by many.



Visitation will be held at Vaughan Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5-8p.m. and Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 9a.m. - 12p.m.



Burial will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Donna City Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store