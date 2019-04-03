Home

Jose Garcia Obituary
Edinburg - Jose Garcia, 66, went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his son, Jose Garcia Jr.

Mr. Garcia is survived by his wife, Heribertha Garcia; children, Alicia Bruce and Mike Garcia; 9 grandchildren; 4 sisters; and 6 brothers.

Visitation will be from 1pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary today, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 3, 2019
