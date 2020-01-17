|
Mercedes - Jose Guadalupe Ortega 82, A lifetime resident of Mercedes Texas went to be with our Lord on January 14,2020. He was born on December 12,1937 to Ernesto and Cayetana Lopez Ortega in Mercedes Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife Francisca Rivera Ortega of Mercedes Texas, Children: Graciela Arzola Ortega of Mercedes Texas, Analida Pavon (Roberto Sr.) of Mercedes Texas, Yolanda Lopez(Ysidro) of Mercedes Texas, Maria Elena Gallegos(Jorge) of Mercedes Texas, Leticia Ortega of Mercedes Texas, Joel Ortega(Nancy) of Mercedes Texas, Baudel Ortega of Mercedes Texas, (22) grandchildren and (24) great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brothers: Ramiro Ortega, Jose Angel Ortega, Sisters: Fina Trevino Genoveva Flores, Gloria Moreno, Consepcion Mireles.
He is Preceded in death by his parents: Ernesto and Cayetana Ortega and (1) son Joel Ortega, 3 brothers: Manuel Ortega, Encarnacion Ortega, Noe Ortega 1 sister Maria Ortega. He is and forever be loved and missed by all those who knew him.
Mr. Ortega was an early riser and loved being outdoors on his farm working outside on his tractors and working outside on his Ranch. He also loved spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren, always with a big heart lending a hand to those in need of help. His advise to all "
No se aguiten ay que darle para adelante siempre, tomen su paso al paso, Al paso, Dejen lo que paso atras, atras y siempre viendo para adelante, para adelante.
MI ESPOSA:
Te amare hoy y siempre y te llevo en mi Corazon, Ni hablar mujer que tu marido es compesino.
A MAN TO RESPECT A LIFE TO ADMIRE MY DAD....
Visitation will take place Thursday January 16, 2020 from 1:00pm to 9:00pm and Friday January 17,2020 from 1:00pm to 9:00pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm .
Funeral Services will be on January 18,2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home at our Chapel of Peace Chapel. Doors will open at 8:00 am on funeral day. We will depart at 12:15pm for a 1:00pm mass Our lady of Guadalupe catholic church in la Villa Texas. Interment will then follow at Heavenly Grace Memoria Park in La Feria Texas. Funeral Services are in the care and conduct of Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Mercedes Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 17, 2020