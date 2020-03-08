|
Mercedes - Jose Guzman Vela, age 71, of Mercedes, Texas passed away on Friday March 6, 2020. Jose was born October 26, 1948.
Jose is survived by his loving wife of 53 years of marriage Maria De Los Angeles Vela; daughter Melissa Ann Vela and his son Jose Vela Jr. He is also survived by his brothers Hector Vela, Alvento Vela, Edelmiro Vela and one sister Olga Badillo, Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren Corey Ryan Buckley, Jose Vela III and Karissa Maria Jimenez.
Jose was a devoted Family man, he worked and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was an acomplished drummer as he played with Ruben Vela, Freddy Fender, Pedro Ayala and many other artist. He had a passion for crafts and wood work. Jose will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who's lives he touched. Cremation services are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Vela Family.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2020