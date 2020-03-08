Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5614
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Vela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Guzman Vela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Guzman Vela Obituary
Mercedes - Jose Guzman Vela, age 71, of Mercedes, Texas passed away on Friday March 6, 2020. Jose was born October 26, 1948.

Jose is survived by his loving wife of 53 years of marriage Maria De Los Angeles Vela; daughter Melissa Ann Vela and his son Jose Vela Jr. He is also survived by his brothers Hector Vela, Alvento Vela, Edelmiro Vela and one sister Olga Badillo, Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren Corey Ryan Buckley, Jose Vela III and Karissa Maria Jimenez.

Jose was a devoted Family man, he worked and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was an acomplished drummer as he played with Ruben Vela, Freddy Fender, Pedro Ayala and many other artist. He had a passion for crafts and wood work. Jose will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who's lives he touched. Cremation services are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Vela Family.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -