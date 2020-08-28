Alamo - Jose Hernandez 67, died August 16, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital at McAllen.Mr. Hernandez was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother that will be greatly missed.His dedication was on display as he was employed as a buyer at LFD Furnishings in McAllen for 46 years.He is preceded in death by his parents, Andres and Bacilia Hernandez and grandchildren Devyn and Isaiah Hernandez.Mr. Hernandez is survived by his wife, Adriana Hernandez of Alamo; three children Jose(Sabrina) Hernandez, Mario(Palar) Hernandez of New York, Casandra(Raul) Rodriguez of Alamo; three grandchildren, Hailey Hernandez, Damian Rodriguez, Josiah Hernandez; five siblings, Mary Rodriguez, Janie Hernandez, Eddie Hernandez, Philip(Leo) Hernandez and Danny (Linda) Hernandez.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 pm rosary Friday, August 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon Saturday, August 29,2020, at Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.