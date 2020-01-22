Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Jose Isabel Lopez Obituary
EDINBURG - Jose Isabel Lopez, 73, went home to the Lord Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.

Born in Mexico, he was a resident of Edinburg. Jose was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and ranching. Jose is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Marcos Hipolito Lopez; a great-grandson, Marcos Xavier Lopez; and his mother, Fermina Salinas.

Mr. Lopez is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Yolanda Lopez; three children, Jose I. (Janie) Lopez, Sergio Luis (Estela) Lopez, Norma Alicia (Cristobal) Barco; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Socorro Vega.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at a later day at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 22, 2020
