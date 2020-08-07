Rio Grande City - Jose Ismael Becerra passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center. He was born on September 2, 1938, in Hargill, Texas to Roque and Teresa Becerra. Jose is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elma G. Becerra. His 4 daughters, Sandra (Lupe) Becerra, Elma (Victor) Vasquez, Irma Becerra and Benita (Jorge) Gutierrez. His 4 grandchildren, Jorge Jr. (Arlene), Jose Tomas (Olivia), Victor Jr. and Ashlee. His 3 great grandchildren Sofia, Manuel and Javier Vasquez. He is also survived by 6 siblings, Eloisa Becerra, Felicitas Munoz, Alicia Lopez, Luis Becerra, Manuel Becerra and Delia Salinas. Visitation will take place at Hernandez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2pm to 8pm with a rosary at 6pm. Funeral will take place at 11am on August 8, 2020 at Starr County Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.



