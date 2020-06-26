ROMA - On May 2, 1950 Jose Israel Guerra (IRA) was born at San Jose Ranch in Starr County Texas to Jose Lino and Maria Esmerenciana Guerra. On June 24, 2020 while living on San Jose Ranch, he rode away up to Heaven like the True Cowboy he was. He was a Proud Rancher from the small community of San Jose Ranch, Texas.



Ira, at the age of 18 following Graduation from Roma High School in 1969 (Gladiator Proud) enlisted in the United States Army, where he was stationed at Da Nang and Cam Ranh Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He was a very Proud Vietnam Veteran and always wore his Red, White and Blue with Pride.



He then went on to continue his Proud Civil Service career, where He began with the United States Department of Agriculture under the Fruit Fly Program, then on to work with the Screw Worm division. He then continued on to work as a Mounted Patrol Inspector (River Rider) with the Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program. He then transitioned in to the United States Customs and Border Protection as a Canine Inspector. Upon his retirement he was a Canine/Inspector Supervisor. He proudly retired after 36 years of Civil Service.



Jose Israel, went on to retire doing what he loved best, being a Rancher and Feed store owner on his South Texas Ranch.



He was proceeded in death by his Parents, Jose Lino and Maria Esmerenciana Escobar Guerra, and little Sister Maria Elena Guerra.



He leaves behind a strong legacy of American Pride, Ranch loving, God fearing and the Proud Cowboy Way with his Family. He is survived by his loving wife Laura Gonzalez Guerra, Daughters Bonnie Guerra, Heather Guerra (Danelo Jr.) Gonzalez, Jennifer Jo Guerra, Brenda Lee Barrera (Pedro) Perusquia, and Laura Victoria Barrera. He also was a Proud Grandfather to Samantha Jo Ochoa, Rebecca Marie Ochoa, Danelo Gonzalez III, and Dariana Lee Perusquia. And his siblings, Julio (Bertha) Guerra, Eloise (Alberto) Munoz, Refugia (Lauro) Gonzalez. In-laws Dr. Roberto Gonzalez and Lesvia Gonzalez. And also leaves behind many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.



He will be buried with Fully Military, US Customs and USDA Cattle Fever Tick Honors.



Pallbearers will be: Danelo Gonzalez Jr., Danelo Gonzalez III, Matthew Dylan Maldonado, Joey Maldonado, Rudy Carr and Rolando Ramirez.



Honorary Pallbearers will be: Julio Guerra, Felix Guerra, Alberto Guerra, Lauro Gonzalez, Alberto Munoz, Gilberto Pena, and Norberto Cantu Sr.



Visitation hours will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 from 1pm to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, Texas.



The Funeral home will open again for viewing on Saturday June 26, 2020 at 8am. The funeral procession will depart at 1:30pm for a Catholic Mass at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Roma Texas at 2pm officiated by Father Pablo. Graveside services will follow at Starr County Veterans Cemetery in Fronton, Texas. This is where the Cowboy Rides Away...



