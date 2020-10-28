Pharr - Jose J. Melendez Sr., 73, entered eternal rest Friday, October 23, 2020, in McAllen. Mr. Melendez was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Melendez Sr.Mr. Melendez is survived by his two children, Jose J. "Jay" (Aurora) Melendez Jr., and Lori (Leo) Lopez; six grandchildren, Victoria, Vivian, Eric, Aysha, Brandon, and Dominic; his great-grandson, Kevin Scott; his mother, Juanita Melendez; nine siblings, Domingo Melendez Jr., Pete (Haydee) Melendez, Jose Luis (Debbie) Melendez, Fina (David) Antu, Rosa (Joe) Salazar, Linda (Terry) Buchanan, David Melendez, Sonia (Luis) Vazquez, and Javier Melendez; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.