1/1
Jose J. Melendez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pharr - Jose J. Melendez Sr., 73, entered eternal rest Friday, October 23, 2020, in McAllen. Mr. Melendez was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Melendez Sr.

Mr. Melendez is survived by his two children, Jose J. "Jay" (Aurora) Melendez Jr., and Lori (Leo) Lopez; six grandchildren, Victoria, Vivian, Eric, Aysha, Brandon, and Dominic; his great-grandson, Kevin Scott; his mother, Juanita Melendez; nine siblings, Domingo Melendez Jr., Pete (Haydee) Melendez, Jose Luis (Debbie) Melendez, Fina (David) Antu, Rosa (Joe) Salazar, Linda (Terry) Buchanan, David Melendez, Sonia (Luis) Vazquez, and Javier Melendez; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved