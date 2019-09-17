Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish
San Juan, TX
Jose J. Solis Obituary
San Juan - Jose J. Solis, 67, went home to our Lord Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

Born in Mexico and formerly of Mission, Mr. Solis had lived in San Juan for 18 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the 95th Calib Company, and a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish. He believed his greatest accomplishments were those of his daughters and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurilio and Socorro Solis; and a sister, Guadalupe Saenz.

Mr. Solis is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Alonzo-Solis of San Juan; three daughters, Jessica (Juan) Trujillo, Claudia Tess Solis, both of McAllen, Abigail Solis of San Juan; two grandchildren, Joaquin and Mia; four sisters, Maria Chavez, Berta Alvarado, Herminia Ramirez, and Estella Casarez, all of Mission.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 17, 2019
