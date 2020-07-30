PHARR - Jose "Joe" Javier Cantu, 87, went home to our Lord Saturday, July 25, 2020.Jose Javier Cantu was a multifaceted man. He was incredibly humble, but accomplished plenty to be proud of. He worked hard with laser focus and yet would enjoy the slow pace of a family gathering. He was a rancher, plumber, roofer, entrepreneur, investor, and trailblazer. Jose Javier broke down barriers and built bridges that have allowed his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren the opportunities of the American Dream, the same dream that drove him and his wife, Ofilia, to the U.S. in the 1950's. In 1967, ENCO (Exxon) offered him a position as the Gas Dealer for the Rio Grande City location. The company was looking for someone who embodied the character traits Joe (J. J.) had: Dedication, Remarkable Work Ethics, Hard Worker and proudly dedicated 25 years of his life to his post there. Recently, he traveled back and forth from his Pharr home to Rio Grande City. Rio, the City that was close to his heart for allowing him to experience and grow as a Rancher and successful Businessman. Joe was a faithful man of God and the Virgin Mary. He enjoyed attending Mass and going to Church. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ofilia B. Cantu; six children, Javier (Patricia), Armando (Olga), Andres (Berta), Maria del Rosario (Eduardo)Perez, Jaime, Lesvia;16 grandchildren;17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maria Villescas.Visitation will take place from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be private. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.