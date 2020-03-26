|
|
McAllen - Jose Lauro "Larry" de Anda, 63, entered rest on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital. He was born July 10, 1956 in McAllen, Texas. Larry was a highly respected member of the automotive community. He enjoyed collecting bicycles and helping out the community. He was a fighter and never stopped living his life to the fullest. He will be missed and remembered by many.
He is survived by his wife- Maria Concepcion de Anda; his children- Jose Lauro Jr. (Betty), the Garcia twins, Gustavo Armando, Eric James (Melysa), and Diana Laura; his grandchildren- Janessa, Kimberly, Jose Lauro III, Sylvia, and Elizabeth; his siblings- Rosa (Frank), Janie (Ruben), Melba, Francis (Melissa); and step siblings- Core, Roy (Carlota) and Robert (Celca).
Special thanks to: Mr. Baldemar Guerrero Jr. for donations, always free food (great soup), Mr. Latin for playing on my birthdays, the Sanchez from S.A.R. , JR Martinez, Don Lupe, compadre Ruben and wife Liza, compadre Lino Luna (Lino's Transmission), Oscar's Auto Electric y Guero, and Roy Tovar (Master Tech).
ATTENTION: LIMITED VISITATION- In order to protect our employees and the community at large to stop the spread of COVID-19, the following visitation guidelines are in place: capacity- 10 person rotation
Viewing will be Friday, March 27, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home,1901 Pecan Blvd.from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a celebration of life service at 6:00 pm.
Cremation services will follow at a later date.
Funeral services are being handled by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 26, 2020