Mission - Jose L. Contreras, 85, entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by his family in Edinburg. "Cayo" was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents: Emilioand Guadalupe (Gonzalez) Contreras and a brother: Hilario "Lalo" Contreras.
Survivors include his wife: Estela Garza Contreras; children: Jose Jr., Martin, Maria, Ricardo and Marylou; siblings: Delfina and Maria Magdalena; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 pm and 9 pm on Wed., June 5, 2019 with a Rosary at 7 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral mass will be at 13:30 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will be at 2 pm at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are being directed by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019