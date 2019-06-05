Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
Mission, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Contreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Leocadio Contreras

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose Leocadio Contreras Obituary
Mission - Jose L. Contreras, 85, entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by his family in Edinburg. "Cayo" was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents: Emilioand Guadalupe (Gonzalez) Contreras and a brother: Hilario "Lalo" Contreras.

Survivors include his wife: Estela Garza Contreras; children: Jose Jr., Martin, Maria, Ricardo and Marylou; siblings: Delfina and Maria Magdalena; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1 pm and 9 pm on Wed., June 5, 2019 with a Rosary at 7 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral mass will be at 13:30 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will be at 2 pm at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are being directed by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now