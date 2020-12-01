Edinburg - Jose Leonel Perez, 77, went home to our Lord Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Mr. Perez was born and lived in Edinburg all of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served during the Vietnam War. Mr. Perez was employed by the United States Postal Service for 35 years, and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg.He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Paula Perez; and two brothers-in-law, Jose Zarate, and Reyes Rodriguez.Mr. Perez is survived by his loving wife, Julia Victoria Perez; a daughter, Gisela V. (Rafael) Ochoa; three grandchildren, Rafael Javier, Nathan Ryan and Victoria Renee Ochoa, all of Edinburg; five sisters, Olga Zarate, Ofelia Perez, both of Edinburg, Susie Rodriguez, Lucinda Perez, both of Corpus Christi, and Lucia (Benjamin) Salas of Edinburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment of cremated remains will take place Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.