La Grulla, TX. - Jose Lopez Jr., age 81, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Starr County Memorial Hospital, losing his battle to complications with COVID-19. He was born on January 23, 1939, in La Grulla, TX, to Jose O. Lopez Sr. and Juana G. Lopez.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A kind man with a huge heart that would help anyone and everyone. He will never be forgotten, his legacy will continue to live on through the hearts of his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents Jose O. Lopez Sr., Juana G. Lopez; Siblings Petra, Manuel, and Angel Lopez.†



Survived by his wife, of 51 years, Ofelia R. Lopez; Daughters Rebecca Lopez, Celeste A. Lopez, and Erica Tovar; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; His siblings Celedina (Delfino) Juarez, Beatriz (Adolfo†) Solis, and Guadalupe (Ella†) Lopez.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store