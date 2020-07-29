Austin/ La Villa, TX - Rio Grande Valley native son, Jose "Pepe" Lozano passed away in Austin, TX at sunrise on July 26, 2020 surrounded by his children. He was 74 years old. Mr. Lozano was born in Donna, TX on October 15, 1945 and spent his formative years in La Villa, TX where his parents owned and operated the popular, La Gloria market. He was a member of the FFA and the Yellowjackets football team of Edcouch-Elsa High School. He lived briefly in Yuma, AZ and Sanger, CA, before moving to Austin, TX where he raised his family. Mr. Lozano made his career in telecommunications and was actively involved in recreational sports in the Austin community and the parish of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. As he neared retirement age, he returned to the Valley where he served the city of Combes as Alderman and remained active in politics and public service throughout Cameron and Hidalgo counties. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pense and Indalecia Lozano; his youngest brother, Jorge Lozano; and brother-in-law, Gilbert Hinojosa. Mr. Lozano is survived by his children: Yvette Lozano, of Los Angeles, CA; Loretta Lozano, of Austin, TX; Joe Rodrick Lozano and wife, Benita, of Austin, TX; and Joeann Lozano and partner, Aaron Rios, of Edinburg, TX; his grandson, Jordan Rosales of Austin, TX; and a grandson due in October; his siblings: Aida Hinojosa, of Austin, TX; Leonel and Palmira Lozano, of Edcouch, TX; and Raul and Maricela Lozano, of Elsa, TX. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Austin, TX on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial service will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you follow proper health protocols and wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. 2602 N. Texas Blvd. Weslaco, TX 78599, 956-969-1461.



