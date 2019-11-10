|
|
Edinburg - Jose Lucio, 73, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Edinburg, Mr. Lucio owned and operated his landscaping business along with a backhoe business.
Mr. Lucio married the love of his life, Maria de los Angeles Hernandez Lucio and had just celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. He enjoyed life to the fullest making entertainment his primary goal, followed by dancing, reading his Sunday sports newspaper and keeping up with his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his wife, Maria de los Angeles Lucio; his nine adoring children, Anabel de la Garza, Carlos Lucio, Jose Lucio, Jr., Sylvia (Daniel) Quintanilla, Laura Puente, Jose E. (Cris) Camarrillo, Jessica Lucio, Rene (Diana) Lucio and Denise (Eduardo) de la Garza, his siblings include; Enrique Lucio, Jr., Luis Lucio, Guadalupe Lucio, Gloria Lucio, Diana Cabello and Maria de los Angeles Gamez; 29 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Juan de la Garza, his parents Enrique and Esperanza Lucio and his brothers Juan Alberto and Erasmo Lucio.
Viewing will begin today, Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Rosary being recited at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A funeral Mass will celebrated on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of McAllen. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr, Texas.
The Lucio family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 10, 2019