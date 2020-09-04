McAllen - Jose Luis Aliseda, M.D. passed away of natural causes on September 2, 2020, on the two week anniversary of the death of his beloved wife, Laura Rios Aliseda.



Dr. Aliseda was born in Badajoz, Spain in 1934. He was an immigrant to this country that lived the American Dream. At a very young age, and because his father served as a Senator in the Republican Government, his family had to flee Spain to France during the height of the Spanish Civil War. A few years later, at the onset of WWII, once again, his family had to flee and boarded a ship from Antwerp, Belgium to New York City and eventually ended up in Mexico City, Mexico, who at the time, was welcoming thousands of refugees of the Spanish Civil War. In Mexico City he worked in his father's pharmacy, "Farmacia Madrid," where he met the love of his life, Laura, whom he would later marry on October 23, 1955.



In the early 1960's the family would settle in the Chicago area, where Dr. Aliseda finished his residency and began his practice. He practiced medicine at Little Company Mary and at Illinois Masonic Hospitals. Dr. Aliseda had no sooner established his medical practice, when in 1968, he was drafted at the height of the Vietnam War. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Army for his "adopted" country. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, serving in mobile hospitals near what was then the border of Vietnam in Quang Tri and Nha Trang.



The Alisedas moved to McAllen, Texas in 1973, where Dr. Aliseda's anesthesiologist group would service hospitals throughout The Valley until his retirement.



Dr. Aliseda was a private person with a wonderfully devious sense of humor. Whether he was traveling with his family or just sitting around his home, he was constantly "teaching" history lessons and quizzing family members.



If you had forgotten something of historical significance, rest assured that Dr. Aliseda would hand you a book to read and you would be expected to discuss it with him the next time you saw him. Reading was one of his great joys, but nothing upset him more than ignorance of history. Of course, his greatest joys were his wife, children and grandchildren. He pushed and supported his wife and all of his children and grandchildren to pursue college educations, because he knew it would bring them knowledge and success in life, like it had done for him.



Dr. Aliseda is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Laura Rios Aliseda. He is survived by their children, Jose L. Aliseda, Jr. (Dr. Elizabeth Perez), Laura "Tina" Aliseda Powell (Larry Powell) and Ernie Aliseda(Debbie Crane); his grandchildren, Ryan Salinas, Lynn Marie Powell and Larry Powell (Sonya), Cristina Aliseda, Nicolas Crane (Sarah Ponce), Allie Crane, Sofia Aliseda and Natali Aliseda. The Aliseda family will be having a private internment for both their parents on October 23rd marking their 65th wedding anniversary. In lieu of flowers, please consider reading a book about history and drink it with an espresso or a glass of Spanish wine. That would make Dr. Aliseda most happy.



