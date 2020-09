Omaha, NE - Jose Luis Cruz Sr., 59, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Mr. Cruz was born February 13, 1961 in Edinburg, Texas to Magdaleno Cruz and Adela Santana. He is preceded in death by his parents, Magdaleno Cruz Sr. and Adela S. Cruz, siblings, Magdaleno Cruz Jr., Miguel Cruz, Esmeralda Cruz, David Cruz, Juan Cruz, and Guadalupe Cruz.Mr. Cruz is survived by his loving daughters, Maximina Haydee Cruz, Yajaira Gonzalez, son, Jose Luis Cruz Jr., 7 grandchildren, siblings, Eugenio Cruz, Maria Elena Ozuna, Margarita (Ruben) Reyna, Barbarita (Jorge) De Alejandro, and Adela Cruz.Viewing for Mr. Cruz will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Barbara De Alejandro at Grace Church on FM 2812 and Skinner Rd in Edinburg, Texas. Mr. Cruz will be cremated and interred at a later date.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Eternal Light Funeral Home of Elsa, TX.