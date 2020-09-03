1/1
Jose Luis Escamilla
Rio Hondo - Jose Luis Escamilla, 55 from Rio Hondo Texas; entered into eternal peace on Saturday August 15th, 2020; he was born on October 30, 1964.

He is survived by his siblings Ernesto (Pilar) Castillo; Julio (Tammy) Escamilla, Juan (Celina) Escamilla and Esperanza-Hope Escamilla (Jerry Gutierrez). In addition to his siblings, he is survived by his children that he loved dearly: Crystal A. Escamilla, Jose L. Escamilla Jr, and Mia E. Escamilla. Joe left behind his long-life companion, best friend and the love of his life Dalia N Trevino and stepdaughters, Velma (John) Betancourt, Laurie Trevino, Leslie (Jerry) Castillo and Crystal (Ernie) Villarreal. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and many nieces & nephews that loved him very much.

Jose Luis Escamilla is preceded in death by his parents Esperanza G. Escamilla & Pablo Escamilla and siblings Linda Escamilla Guajardo & Pablo Escamilla Jr.

Joe was an amazing man, he loved deeply and unconditionally. His faith and love for God brings us peace in knowing we will see him again. He enjoyed helping others, even if it was the smallest things and he didn't expect anything in return. There are many things that Joe will be remembered by: golfing, fishing, pool, darts, barbecuing, and his dancing. While Joe's passing left a void in our hearts that can never be replaced, we will forever cherish all the memories & laughter we shared together. He will be truly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4th, 2020 @ 2:00pm - 4pm, at the Word in Season International church, 1217 F St Harlingen Texas 78550. Those who wish to remember Joe, we ask you to join us in gathering.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 3, 2020.
