Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Lomeli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Luis Lomeli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose Luis Lomeli Obituary
Alton - Alton - Jose Luis Lomeli, 64, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Doctors Hospital At Renaissance in Edinburg. He was born on Tuesday April 6, 1954 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the son of Jose Lomeli and Francisca Tovar Lopez. Jose worked as Warehouse Foreman with ECISD and retired after 35 years. He enjoyed spending time family, Bar b q and singing Rigo Tovar songs. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jose and Francisca; and a brother: Hector Lomeli.

Survivors include his loving wife: Maria Ofelia Lomeli; son: Jose Luis Lomeli, Jr.; three daughters: Evelyn Lomeli, Yvette Perez and Azalia Lomeli; a sister: Sandra Sanchez; his grandchildren: Kayla, Annette, Maya Conchita, Samantha Camilla, Jose Luis, Amanda, Bella, Joe Anthony, Hector, Eralyn and Elanai Joy.

Visitation was held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home, LLC of Mission. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home, LLC of Mission. www.riverafuneralhomes.net
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now