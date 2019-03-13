|
|
Alton - Alton - Jose Luis Lomeli, 64, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Doctors Hospital At Renaissance in Edinburg. He was born on Tuesday April 6, 1954 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the son of Jose Lomeli and Francisca Tovar Lopez. Jose worked as Warehouse Foreman with ECISD and retired after 35 years. He enjoyed spending time family, Bar b q and singing Rigo Tovar songs. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jose and Francisca; and a brother: Hector Lomeli.
Survivors include his loving wife: Maria Ofelia Lomeli; son: Jose Luis Lomeli, Jr.; three daughters: Evelyn Lomeli, Yvette Perez and Azalia Lomeli; a sister: Sandra Sanchez; his grandchildren: Kayla, Annette, Maya Conchita, Samantha Camilla, Jose Luis, Amanda, Bella, Joe Anthony, Hector, Eralyn and Elanai Joy.
Visitation was held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home, LLC of Mission. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home, LLC of Mission. www.riverafuneralhomes.net
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 13, 2019