1/1
Jose M. Aragon III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alton, TX - FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

Jose M. Aragon III went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020 at the age 56 at in McAllen, TX. He was born in El Paso, TX on November 10, 1963.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marta Teresa Aragon.

Jose is survived by his wife, Oralia Aragon; his father, Jose M. Aragon, Jr.; children, Joey, Chris and Desi Aragon; step children, Robert Sanchez, Mario Sanchez, and Cynthia Rivas; sisters, Martha Chavez, Lupita Terrones; brothers, Cesar, Eddie and Sergio Aragon; 10 loving grandchildren, 12 step grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a rosary service at 6:00 PM and the funeral service at 7:00 PM.

A Facebook Live Stream will he held for the rosary and funeral service. The link to the stream will be on Mr. Aragon's page at FunerariaDelAngelMission.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved