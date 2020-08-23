Alton, TX - FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
Jose M. Aragon III went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020 at the age 56 at in McAllen, TX. He was born in El Paso, TX on November 10, 1963.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marta Teresa Aragon.
Jose is survived by his wife, Oralia Aragon; his father, Jose M. Aragon, Jr.; children, Joey, Chris and Desi Aragon; step children, Robert Sanchez, Mario Sanchez, and Cynthia Rivas; sisters, Martha Chavez, Lupita Terrones; brothers, Cesar, Eddie and Sergio Aragon; 10 loving grandchildren, 12 step grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a rosary service at 6:00 PM and the funeral service at 7:00 PM.
A Facebook Live Stream will he held for the rosary and funeral service. The link to the stream will be on Mr. Aragon's page at FunerariaDelAngelMission.com
.