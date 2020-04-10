Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Jose Manuel Silva Obituary
Edinburg - Jose Manuel Silva, 69 passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

Manuel graduated with honors from Edcouch Elsa High School in 1970 where he was proud to be known as Mr. EE. He served for five years with the Texas Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he graduated from Pan American University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He worked for over 40 years as an accountant. As an avid runner, for sport and well-being, he participated in many organized 5 and 10K events. However, nothing gave him greater joy than being a grandfather. He spent his years being the historical educator and continuous jokester to them and anyone who would listen to his stories. He shared his love of knowledge with his daughters and devoured anything about history whether it be in books or TV shows. He was a magical storyteller and could transport you to places with the detail and passion of his stories. Even if you had heard them many times before.

Manuel is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Maria De La Luz Silva; two brothers, Arturo(Lilly) Silva and Armando(Veronica)Silva. Mr. Silva is survived by Dahlia Silva; two daughters, Jennifer (Santiago) Alanis, Monica (Gabriel Indalecio) Silva; two grandchildren, Elijah Silva, Ana Alanis; five siblings, Eliza (Jay) Palacios, Sofia (Martin) Loredo, Ramiro(Elva) Silva, Enrique (Aminta) Silva, Ubaldo (Blanca) Silva.

You will be missed dearly until we see you again, we will continue to share your love of knowledge, history, and stories.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a chapel service at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2020
