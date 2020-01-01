|
Mercedes - It is with heavy hearts, tearful eyes and hopeful spirits that we announce the passing of our beloved Jose Maria "Joey" Martinez, JR. Born in Weslaco, TX on May 22, 1962, Junior was raised in Mercedes, TX and, staying loyal to his city, worked for 37 years for the City of Mercedes. He was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather who exuded happiness and goodwill everywhere he went. He was called to be with our Lord on December 29, 2019; he was 57 years old.
Junior is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Maria Martinez and Hilaria Martinez. He is survived by his wife Rosita Aguirre Martinez; his children MaryJo Martinez, Marla Rose Martinez, Rosemary Anet Martinez, and Matthew Jonas Martinez; his grandson Leon Escalon Jr.; and his siblings Daniel Martinez, Esther Martinez Ramirez, Noe Martinez, Aida Martinez Salinas, Mary Elizabeth Martinez Bernal, Noemi Martinez Moure, and Rosalinda Martinez Escalon.
Please join us celebrating his life on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 1, 2020