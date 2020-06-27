Mission - Jose Mario Sanchez, 85, entered eternal rest on June 25, 2020 at his residence in Mission.



He is preceded in death by his parents Lazaro Ambrocio and Maria Elena Sanchez; his brother Carlos J. Sanchez and by his daughter Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez.



He is survived by his loving wife San Juana C. Sanchez; his children Elena Hernandez(Guadalupe), Ricardo Sanchez(Gloria), Jose M. Sanchez Jr.(Patricia), San Juana C. Hernandez(Reymundo), Lazaro A. Sanchez(Juana Maria), Herlinda G. Holleman(Michael), Carlos J. Sanchez(Laura) and Maria de Jesus Valverde(Ricardo); 32 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and by his brother Lazaro A. Sanchez Jr.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Iglesia Roca Fuerte, 10501 N Mayberry Rd, Mission, TX 78573 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



