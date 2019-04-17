Mission - Jose "Joe" Martinez, 63, passed away on April 13, 2019 after battling a brief pulmonary illness.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Rebecca (Vasquez) Martinez, and is survived by his devoted wife, Yolanda; his children, Rebecca Ann, Patricia and David; his brothers, Eli (Virginia+) Rios, Israel (Raquel) Rios, and Alberto (Leticia) Martinez; his sister-in-law Maria Estela (Mike) Garza; his father and mother-in-law, Jose and Pauline Hinojosa; and several nieces and nephews.



Joe was born on June 19, 1955 in Mission, Texas. He graduated from Mission High School in 1974 and married Yolanda, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life in 1980. He completed his bachelor's degree in business administration from Pan American University in 1981 and went on to work as a salesman for Cook Office Supply (later Jones & Cook Stationers) and Gateway Printing & Office Supply.



He was a huge fan of the classic Volkswagen Beetle and was part of two local VW clubs - the Rio Grande Valley Oil Drippers and the Aircooled Volkswagens of the RGV. In his free time, he loved to tinker with his '60s-era Beetles and attend car shows.



Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his immediate and extended family. Road trips, weekend barbeques, and holiday get-togethers were the highlights of his year.



He is best remembered for his affable nature. He could talk to anyone, anywhere, and wherever he went, he was bound to run into someone he knew. Blessed with the gift of gab and a great sense of humor, he easily made many lifelong friends. Those who knew him loved him, and the feeling was undoubtedly mutual.



Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church in Edinburg. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary