Jose Martinez, 85, went home to our Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence in Edinburg. He was born to Cosme Martinez Sr. and Francisca O'Canas in Edinburg on February 6, 1934. Jose lived in Alamo for more than 50 years along with his wife and family. They were very active members of Resurrection Catholic Church where they volunteered delivering food to the needy. Mr. Martinez was also a retired employee of the Edinburg ISD. He is preceded in death by beloved wife, Nicolasa Martinez and parents: Cosme and Francisca. Left to cherish his memory are his four children: Jose (Maria Tovar) Martinez Jr. of Edinburg; Rosie Martinez of McAllen; Raul (Sylvia) Martinez and Ramon (Inez) Martinez of Edinburg. He will also be greatly missed by nine grandchildren: Evie Leal, Justin, R.J., C.J., Rebecca, Gabriel, Jessica, Andrea Martinez, Daniela Rodriguez; three great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Caleb and Santiago. He is also survived by four brothers, seven sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Having the honor of serving as pallbearers are: Justin Martinez, R.J. Martinez, Gabriel Martinez, Armando Garza, Johnny Hernandez and Miguel Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters. Family will receive friends Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Services will take place at 10 am, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on July 1, 2019