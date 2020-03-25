Home

Mission, TX - Jose Nicolas Nunez passed away in peace at home on March 22/2020 surrounded by many Loved ones. He was born May 9, 1937 in San Luis Potosi Mx. Mr. Nunez is proceded in death by his daughter Esmirna Montoya, son Samuel Nunez, wife Santos Nunez and parents: Amalia Barron and Hipolito Nunez

He is survived by his daughter Nora(Victor) Son's Misael (Laura) and Magdiel (Ester) many brothers, sisters, grandchildren,and many friends that knew him. Even though he had rough days Nicolas always had a sense a humor and was a very happy individual. He also enjoyed telling jokes.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 25 2020 from 3-9 at Ric Brown Funeral home in Mission. A private burial service will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission on Thursday March 26 at 11am.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will be imposing measures to reduce risk, you can also view live streaming on Ric Brown Facebook page
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2020
