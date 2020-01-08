Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Edinburg, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose O. "Kono" Ramirez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose O. "Kono" Ramirez Obituary
Edinburg - Jose O. "Kono" Ramirez, 75, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ramirez; two sisters, Irma and Teresa Ramirez

Mr. Ramirez is survived by his four sons, Jose (Becky) Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, David (Marissa) Ramirez, Gabriel (Jessica) Ramirez; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, Aciana Ramirez, Edward Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, Carlos Ramirez, Alex Ramirez; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton Rd in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -