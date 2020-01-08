|
Edinburg - Jose O. "Kono" Ramirez, 75, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ramirez; two sisters, Irma and Teresa Ramirez
Mr. Ramirez is survived by his four sons, Jose (Becky) Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, David (Marissa) Ramirez, Gabriel (Jessica) Ramirez; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, Aciana Ramirez, Edward Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, Carlos Ramirez, Alex Ramirez; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton Rd in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020