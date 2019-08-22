|
|
Pharr - Jose Omar Vela, 61, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Solara Specialty Hospitals McAllen. Born in Mercedes, Mr. Vela was previously employed with Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen for several years. He recently retired after 19 years with Waste Management of Pharr. He was a gentle giant with a big heart and who would never refuse helping those in need. Mr. Vela enjoyed watching Western movies and spending valuable time with his family.
Mr. Vela was married to the love of his life, Clementina Solis Vela of Pharr. He is survived by his six stepchildren which include son, Eduardo (Maryann) Bustamante of Houston; five daughters; Josefa (Forrest) Lundberg of Santa Maria, California, Rosalinda (Larry) Stephenson of Waco, Texas; Elizabeth (David) Cates of Dallas; Melba (Gilbert) Garza of Houston and Gloria (Gilbert) Garza of San Juan; and seven grandchildren; two sisters, Belia Ojeda of Edinburg and Marisela Gaytan of Mission. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Johnny Vela .
Viewing and visitations will held today, Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary being recited at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Catholic Church located at 122 W. Hawk Avenue in Pharr, TX. Burial will follow at 11:00 at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 4607 N. Sugar Road in Pharr, TX.
A special thank you to Solara Specialty Hospitals McAllen to all the doctors, nurses, therapist, and staff for their exceptional care they provided Joe during his time there.
The Vela and Bustamante families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 22, 2019