Edinburg - Jose Oscar Cruz, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.He is preceded in death by his parents, Adela and Ernesto Cruz; two sisters, Ernestina Molina and Corina Cruz; three brothers, Elisandro Cruz, Octavio Cruz and Guillermo Cruz.Mr. Cruz is survived by his loving wife, Guadalupe P. Cruz; four children, Rick (Maria) Cruz, Olda (Carlos) De La Pena, Joe Oscar (Olivia) Cruz Jr. all of Grand Prairie, TX, Dina (Henry) Leal of Edinburg; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roy Cruz of Pharr and Alfredo Cruz of Edinburg.Entombment will take place at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission on a later date.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.