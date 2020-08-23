1/1
Jose Oscar Cruz
Edinburg - Jose Oscar Cruz, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adela and Ernesto Cruz; two sisters, Ernestina Molina and Corina Cruz; three brothers, Elisandro Cruz, Octavio Cruz and Guillermo Cruz.

Mr. Cruz is survived by his loving wife, Guadalupe P. Cruz; four children, Rick (Maria) Cruz, Olda (Carlos) De La Pena, Joe Oscar (Olivia) Cruz Jr. all of Grand Prairie, TX, Dina (Henry) Leal of Edinburg; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roy Cruz of Pharr and Alfredo Cruz of Edinburg.

Entombment will take place at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission on a later date.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
