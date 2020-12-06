Dallas, TX - Dr. José P.A. Castrillón, 94, died from COVID-19 on November 19, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his wife Inés Castrillón, sons Diego (Rachel) Castrillón and Jose Castrillón, and grandchildren Gabriel and Lillian.



Dr. Castrillón was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on January 4, 1926. He was a star student at the Escuela Argentina Modelo, and obtained an undergraduate degree and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Buenos Aires, the latter in 1950.



Following work in the private sector and the Atomic Energy Commission in Argentina, he moved to Puerto Rico where he was Head of the Applied Physical Sciences Division at the Puerto Rico Nuclear Center, and a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico, where he taught several chemistry courses.



In 1976, Dr. Castrillón moved to Edinburg to become Head of the Chemistry Department at Pan American University. He was Head during the historic merger in 1989 of Pan American University with the University of Texas System to establish The University of Texas-Pan American, later the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. One notable incident occurred in January 1978 when an ex-Marine commandeered his classroom and held Dr. Castrillón and the entire class of 36 students hostage for three hours at gunpoint. Dr. Castrillón remained calm and urged his students and the gunman to remain the same, and the incident ended peacefully after the gunman surrendered to local police.



José was known for his broad cultural interests, his love of languages and books, his sense of humor, and his enormous commitment to teaching. During his 27-year tenure at Pan American and UT-Pan American, he focused on education and taught chemistry to hundreds of students-many of whom went on to professional degrees or careers in science and medicine.



In 2003, just prior to his retirement, his students wrote him an anonymous letter: "We just want to make it known to you how much we respect you as a professor and to thank you for the knowledge you have imparted to us. You have inspired us all in one way or another through your wisdom and wit....through your teachings, some us were inspired to become Chemistry Majors...you challenged us and sharpened our minds and because of that we will never forget you."



In 2010, he moved with Inés to Dallas to be close to his son Diego, daughter-in-law Rachel, and his two grandchildren. He leaves behind many cherished memories of his high spirits, appreciation for knowledge, and devotion to his family and wife of 56 years.



