Alamo - Jose Pinon Hernandez, age 58, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. He is survived by his brother, Ruben Hernandez; sister, Maria Hernandez Bernal; step-son, Robert Fisher and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held today, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at San Juan City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr.



