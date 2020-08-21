1/1
Jose Piñon Hernandez
Alamo - Jose Pinon Hernandez, age 58, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. He is survived by his brother, Ruben Hernandez; sister, Maria Hernandez Bernal; step-son, Robert Fisher and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held today, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at San Juan City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
