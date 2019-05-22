Home

Jose Escobar
Jose R. Escobar Obituary
McAllen - Jose R. Escobar, 91, passed away May 19, 2019 at Legends Rehabilitation in McAllen.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Alvarez(Jesus Salvador); his grandchildren Joseph Gutierrez, Moses Alvarez, Angel Alvarez and Frankie Alvarez; his siblings Paula Duran, Tivo Escobar, Diego Escobar and Agustin Escobar; and by an abundance of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May, 25, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Monitor on May 22, 2019
