Edinburg - Jose "Eddie" Ramon, 61, was called home on November 30, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.
Born on January 26, 1958, Eddie was an avid deer hunter, loved the outdoors and most of all was a man of great faith and friend to all who met him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Ramon is preceded in death by his parents, Avelino and Rose Marie Ramon.
He is survived by the love of his life, Melissa Ramon, beloved children, Joseph Ramon Jr., Hailey Bree Falls, Patricia Monet Ramon; sister, Rose Ann Ramon.
A memorial mass will take place at 2:30 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (Chapel) in McAllen.
Memorial Cremation Center is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019