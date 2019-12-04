Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Ramon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose "Eddie" Ramon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose "Eddie" Ramon Obituary
Edinburg - Jose "Eddie" Ramon, 61, was called home on November 30, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Born on January 26, 1958, Eddie was an avid deer hunter, loved the outdoors and most of all was a man of great faith and friend to all who met him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Ramon is preceded in death by his parents, Avelino and Rose Marie Ramon.

He is survived by the love of his life, Melissa Ramon, beloved children, Joseph Ramon Jr., Hailey Bree Falls, Patricia Monet Ramon; sister, Rose Ann Ramon.

A memorial mass will take place at 2:30 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (Chapel) in McAllen.

Memorial Cremation Center is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -