Edinburg - Jose Rene Alvarado (Ronnie), 65, of Edinburg, TX passed away on July 18 after a long battle with renal disease.
Ronnie was born in Edinburg, TX on April 28, 1955; he was the son of Juanita and Doroteo Alvarado. He was a beloved son, brother, step-father, and uncle. Ronnie had a passion for baseball and played on the Edinburg Bobcat Varsity Baseball Team throughout his High School career having been coached by his mentors, the late Luis Alamia and Elias Longoria. He was a charming and gregarious person, always full of laughter and life. Ronnie was well-known in the billiards and bowling industry during the years he managed the Park Bowl and Cadillac Jacks. He also had a unique talent of restoring wood furnishings and up until his death, Ronnie worked meticulously on refining his wood working capabilities.
He is preceded in death by his father Doroteo M. Alvarado, from Edinburg, TX.
Ronnie is survived by his mother Juanita P. Alvarado of Edinburg, TX, sister Dora Estella Alvarado of San Antonio, TX, his brother Mario A. Alvarado (Minerva) of Edinburg, TX, and step-daughter Jacqueline M. Gonzales (Aaron) and family of San Antonio, TX. He is also survived by his nephew, Roberto Zuniga Jr (Stacy) and family of Mission, TX, and his nieces, Marisa A. Cook (J. Aaron) and family of San Antonio, TX, Marina A. Alvarado of The Woodlands, TX, and numerous cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ronnie's caregiver, Ms. Maribel Elizondo, and the team at DaVita Edinburg Citrus Grove Dialysis for Ronnie's medical care. We would also like to thank doctors Mahmoud Barazi, MD and Monzer H Yazji, MD who cared for Ronnie over the years. Their support was invaluable! The family also appreciates the support and prayers of Templo Bethel led by Rev. Levi A. Castillo.
Visitation will be held from 8:30am to 9:30am, July 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will immediately follow, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg. The family respectfully requests every person in attendance must wear a face covering, practice social distancing precautions as identified by the CDC, and refrain from physical condolences such as hugs, kisses, handshakes and touches of any kind.
Pallbearers will be Mario A. Alvarado, Roberto Zuniga Jr., Joel Galvan, Omar Rivera, Sammy Villegas, and Delford L. Johnson. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Gutierrez.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Texas Kidney Foundation (txkidney.org
) is kindly requested in memory of Jose Rene Alvarado.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.