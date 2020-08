McAllen - Jose Roberto Saenz, 71. entered eternal rest on Friday, August 7, 2020. Jose Roberto Saenz was a loving father and a highly decorated soldier in the U.S Army. He was preceded in death by his twin children Adan and Eva Saenz; his parents Jose and Matilde Saenz; a grandson, Eustacio Christian Mireles. Jose is survived by his two children, Jessica (Garrett) Farias and Robert (Cristina) U. Saenz; four grandchildren, Miah A. Farias, Saegan A. Farias, Khole B. Saenz, and Odie R. Saenz; a great-grandson, Elijah J. Alvarez; two siblings, Adan (Mary) Saenz and Nydia (David) Blackwell.Family will gather from 5pm to 9pm with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road, Edinburg, Texas.