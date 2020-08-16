Edinubrg - Jose R Garza passed away Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at the age of 91.



He was born March 19th, 1929 in Bishop, Texas the son of Andres and Elena (Robles) Garza. Jose lived in Texas until 1950, at which time he moved to Michigan with his family. In addition to his career at General Motors, Jose took great pride in his involvement with various groups, several of which he was a founding member. He spent 12 years as a pastor spreading God's word in Michigan. Jose was in the UAW for 15 year as an officer, founded PAM AM PGA Saginaw Chapter and even ran for Council Man in Saginaw. Upon retirement he relocated to Texas where he spent time volunteering and found yet another way to give back as a foster parent and advisor to local foster parent groups. In his later years he was a fixture at the local hospital as a volunteer always willing to lend a hand.



Jose's greatest pride was his family; he is survived by his wife Isabel, their daughters Elizabeth Torres and Ernestina Rivera, and his daughter Josephine (Rodney) Nunez; 8 grandchildren; Paul (Renee) Rivera, Aurora (Agapito) Garza, Joe (Angie) Rivera, Laura Torres (Michael Anderson), Raquel (Domingo) Jacquez, Candice Baca, Kaylan Baca, Amber Baca; 16 great grandchildren; and 13 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Jose Andres Garza.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission at 11:00 am. Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



