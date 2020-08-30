1/1
Jose S. Cavazos
1941 - 2020
McAllen, Texas - Jose S. Cavazos, 78, entered eternal rest Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital. He was born on October 5, 1941, in Santa Maria, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eleno and Maria S. Cavazos and his brothers and sisters Pedro Cavazos, Rosa Roffe, Enrique Cavazos, Eleno Cavazos, Modesto Cavazos, Carmen Cruz, and Adela Ledesma. Jose is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Florentina Cavazos and their six children, Jose (Hilaria) Cavazos Jr. of Sugarland, Sylvia (Ramon) Lopez of Donna, Maria Dahlia Cavazos of Mercedes, Estella (Craig) Perez of Pearland, Diorica (Steven) Almand of Crosby, Ida (Simon) Martinez of Mercedes, Roberto Cavazos Martinez, Victoria Cavazos Martinez grandchildren who he helped raise both of Mercedes; 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Jose is survived by his siblings, Virginia Guzman, Andrea Sarmiento, Nora Perez, Deorica Gonzalez, and Evangelina Rivera. On December 30, 1967, he married the love of his life Florentina. Together they were blessed with 52 years of marriage centered around God. He leaves a legacy full of lessons that helped his family face life with courage. He protected us, gave us strength, calmed our fears, consoled our sorrows, and knew how to always put a smile on our face. His joys in life were his wife, children, and grandchildren. As a young man he grew up farming and ranching and he perfected his trade and shared his knowledge with many. He was a firm believer that through hard work and dedication all things were possible. Jose and Florentina set out an important goal in that all their children would obtain higher education. The goal was attained in that his children earned a college degree. He took pride in that all his suffering and sacrifices were worth the effort in raising them. Pallbearers will be: Jose Cavazos Jr., Steven Almand, Simon Martinez, Robert Cavazos Martinez, Craig A. Perez, Ramon T. Lopez. Honorary Pallbearer will be: Jose G. Cavazos Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Mercedes. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 3:30 p.m. On Monday, August 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 a family mass celebration of life will be held at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. in Mercedes followed by the interment at Highland Memorial in Weslaco. Funeral services are under the direction and care of Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Mercedes Texas.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
236 South Ohio
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-1175
