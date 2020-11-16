1/1
Jose Saavedra
1938 - 2020
Mission - Jose Saavedra, age 82 went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. He was born to Pedro Saavedra and Maria Salinas on July 25, 1938 in Benavides, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife; Maria E. Saavedra. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children; Adrian (Claudia) Saavedra, Leonora (Ricardo) Garcia, Ludivina (Erasmo) Gonzalez, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Saavedra served in the Army National Guard and was ranked Infantry Specialist E-4. He retired from Coastal States & Gas Corp after 30 years. He was an active member at La Joya I.S.D. School Board from 1983 to 1986. Mr. Saavedra loved to dance and be surrounded by family members.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral Blessing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission, TX., interment to follow at Lord & I Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
NOV
16
Interment
Lord & I Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
