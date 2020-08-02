Edinburg - Jose T. Rodriguez, 76, entered eternal rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.Born in Edinburg, he lived there most of his life. Jose will be truly missed by friends and family.He is preceded in death by a son, Thomas Rodriguez.Jose is survived by his wife, Maria Hermila Rodriguez; two sons, Joe (Sandy) Rodriguez Jr., and Roman (Janie) Rodriguez; three grandchildren, Michael Thomas Rodriguez, Marc Anthony Rodriguez, Mathew Izayah Rodriguez; and eight siblings, Olivia Cervantes, Maria Bernal, Pedro Rodriguez, Eda Alvarez, Delia Lee, Edwardo Rodriguez, Lydia Robles, and Israel Rodriguez.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.