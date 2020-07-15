Alton - Josef Sakulenzki, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July,11 2020 at home. He was born July 29, 1930 in Brestovac, Yugoslavia.Josef is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Theresia Rottinger Sakulenzki, his son, Nicholas (Vanessa) Sakulenzki, his grandchildren, Christine (Jaime) Spencer, David (Nicole) Sakulenzki, Greg Sakulenzki, Christopher (Rachel) Sakulenzki, Jonathan Sakulenzki, Jeremy Sakulenzki, Brian (Megan) Sakulenzki, Evyn Sakulenzki, great grandchildren, Natalie, Hailey, McKenzie, Kinley and Samuel.He is preceded in death by his sons Frank (Barb) Sakulenzki and Joesph (Debbie) Sakulenzki.Viewing Services will be held on Friday, July 17th from 10 am - 12 pm at Elizondo Mortuary & Cremation Service, 3220 N. Conway Ave. Mission, Texas.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation, thanks and big hugs to Imelda, Diana and Laura for their unconditional love and care for him over the years.