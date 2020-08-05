Josefa Islas

McAllen - Josefa (Pepita) Islas went to be with Lord on July 23,2020 at the age of 84. She was born In San Diego Texas on March 19, 1936 to +Genaro de la Cerda and +Isidra De La Cerda (Morales).



She married the love of her life Omar Islas on November 26, 1966. Josefa enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing loteria and gardening. She was a devoted Catholic, wife, homemaker and grandmother.



She is preceded In death by her parents and one younger brother Genaro De La Cerda.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years Omar Islas, 2 sons Jesse (Ellie) Islas, and Jaime (Yolanda) Islas and four grandsons Jesus , Cristian, Sebastian & Nathaniel and one granddaughter Ava Islas.



She is also survived by her siblings Virginia De La Cerda, Velia Duran, Cristina De La Cerda.



Visitation services for Pepita will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Del Angel Funeral Home located at 3611 N. Taylor Rd Mission Texas. Additional visitation on Friday 8:00am to 12:30pm followed with burial at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission Texas.



