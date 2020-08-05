1/1
Josefa Islas
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josefa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Josefa (Pepita) Islas went to be with Lord on July 23,2020 at the age of 84. She was born In San Diego Texas on March 19, 1936 to +Genaro de la Cerda and +Isidra De La Cerda (Morales).

She married the love of her life Omar Islas on November 26, 1966. Josefa enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing loteria and gardening. She was a devoted Catholic, wife, homemaker and grandmother.

She is preceded In death by her parents and one younger brother Genaro De La Cerda.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years Omar Islas, 2 sons Jesse (Ellie) Islas, and Jaime (Yolanda) Islas and four grandsons Jesus , Cristian, Sebastian & Nathaniel and one granddaughter Ava Islas.

She is also survived by her siblings Virginia De La Cerda, Velia Duran, Cristina De La Cerda.

Visitation services for Pepita will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Del Angel Funeral Home located at 3611 N. Taylor Rd Mission Texas. Additional visitation on Friday 8:00am to 12:30pm followed with burial at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Visitation
08:00 - 12:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved