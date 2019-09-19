|
Mercedes - Josefa (Chepita) Serna, 93 passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born March 7, 1926 to Feliberto Cavazos and Luisa (Zamora) Cavazos in Relampago, Texas. Chepita was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is survived by three daughters, two son-in-laws, four grandchildren, four great-grand children, and three sisters. Chepita was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Cruz Vento Serna, her parents, Feliberto Cavazos and Luisa (Zamora) Cavazos, five brothers and four sisters.
Visitation is from 1-9 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019 with a 7 PM Rosary Service. Funeral Mass is at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Progreso, Texas. Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, Highland Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
Fond memories, pictures and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 19, 2019